Silseth departed his Triple-A start due to a blister after tossing five innings Wednesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Silseth was great again for Salt Lake City in the outing, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out two batters over five scoreless frames. He's put together a 0.90 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB through four starts covering 20 innings in the minors this season, but it's uncertain if the blister will slow his momentum by causing him to miss time. If he's fine moving forward, Silseth would be among the top candidates for a call-up should the Angels need a spot starter, an injury fill-in, or a replacement for the struggling Jose Suarez.