Silseth is the top candidate to replace Jose Suarez (shoulder) in the Angels' rotation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Given that Silseth is the team's top pitching prospect and worked 3.1 innings in long relief after Suarez left his most recent start Saturday, it seems likely that Silseth will indeed enter the rotation this weekend in Cleveland. Silseth, who turns 23 next week, logged a 0.90 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 20 strikeouts and a 60.9 percent groundball rate in 20 innings through four starts at Triple-A. He has struggled to hold his mid-90s fastball velocity deep into outings, but he is a more legitimate pitching prospect than his career 5.84 ERA in the majors would indicate.