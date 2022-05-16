Angels manager Joe Maddon said Sunday that he hasn't decided if Silseth will receive another start with the big club, though the rookie appears likely to make at least one more turn through the rotation, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Los Angeles added two new starters to its rotation this past weekend in Silseth and Jhonathan Diaz, the latter of whom started in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with Oakland. Assuming the Angels intend to keep their six-man rotation intact this week, Diaz's demotion to Triple-A Salt Lake following Saturday's outing seemingly indicates that Silseth will stick around with Los Angeles in a starting role. Silseth -- the first player selected in the 2021 first-year player draft to reach the big leagues -- was mightily impressive in his MLB debut Friday in Oakland, striking out four over six scoreless innings while scattering one hit and two walks. He tentatively lines up for another start versus the Athletics during the upcoming weekend, with this outing coming at Angel Stadium.