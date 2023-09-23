Silseth (concussion) made his second rehab start with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, striking out four and scattering two hits and four walks over 3.1 scoreless innings.

Silseth retired just one batter while giving up two runs in his first rehab outing for Salt Lake this past Sunday, but he fared much better while returning to the bump five days later. Though he wasn't especially efficient, Silseth stretched out to 60 pitches (29 strikes) and looks as though he'll be a candidate to return from the 7-day injured list for the final week of the season. Silseth could slot into the Angels rotation as soon as next Wednesday against the Rangers, though next weekend's series versus Oakland might be a more realistic target for his return.