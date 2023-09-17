Silseth (concussion) is making a rehab start with Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

The right-hander continues to work his way back from the concussion he suffered on a cross-infield throw in late August, and his return to game action is a strong indication he's close to rejoining the Angels. If he only requires the one rehab start, Silseth could be back in the Halos' rotation next weekend in Minnesota.