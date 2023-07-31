Silseth will start Monday's game in Atlanta, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Silseth was squeezed out of the Angels' six-man rotation after the acquisition of Lucas Giolito last week, but the young right-hander will end up getting a spot start Monday after Griffin Canning was scratched due to general soreness. Canning is optimistic that he'll be ready to go when his next turn through the rotation comes up this weekend, so Silseth could head back to the bullpen immediately after Monday's start. Silseth holds a 4.44 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 24.1 innings this season and won't make for a reliable streaming option Monday in a road matchup versus a talented Atlanta offense.