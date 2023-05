Manager Phil Nevin said Sunday that Silseth will move back to the bullpen to serve as a high-leverage reliever, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Silseth made his first start of the season Tuesday against the Orioles, but Jaime Barria will take the mound to begin Monday's series opener against the Red Sox. Silseth performed better in shorter relief appearances earlier this year, tossing five scoreless innings while picking up a hold over his first three appearances of the season.