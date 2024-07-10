Silseth was removed from Triple-A Salt Lake's rotation after giving up six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 5.2 innings in his most recent start June 27, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Silseth won the Angels' No. 5 starter job coming out of spring training, but he made just two turns through the rotation before landing on the 60-day injured list in April with elbow inflammation. Even though he's now considered fully healthy and the Halos' starting pitching depth has only been further tested by injuries as the season has unfolded, the Angels weren't willing to open a rotation spot for Silseth after he struggled across his five-start rehab assignment in the minors. Silseth didn't show much improvement June 27 in his first start since being activated, so he'll now head to the Triple-A bullpen in what's expected to be a temporary move while he looks to improve his control and regain velocity following his recent absence due to the elbow injury. The Angels are still seemingly viewing Silseth as a starter over the long haul, but he doesn't look as though he'll be a realistic option for the big-league rotation anytime soon.