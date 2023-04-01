Silseth will begin the 2023 campaign with Triple-A Salt Lake, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Silseth was unsuccessful in his bid to grab a big-league rotation spot with the Angels to begin the campaign, so he'll instead see his first action at the Triple-A level. The right-hander was chosen to be Salt Lake's Opening Day starter, and that assignment should come Saturday with Friday's contest rained out. Silseth got into seven major-league games last season and could be among the top candidates for a call-up if a spot in the rotation opens up.