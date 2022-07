Silseth will be recalled from Double-A Rocket City to start Sunday's game against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was sent down July 10 but will draw a start Saturday to give Reid Detmers and Noah Syndergaard additional rest. Over his last two major-league starts, Silseth has allowed seven runs on 11 hits and a walk while striking out eight in 8.1 innings.