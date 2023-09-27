Silseth (concussion) is scheduled to return from the 7-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Athletics at Angel Stadium, MLB.com reports.

Silseth's availability for the rest of the season looked to be in question after he suffered a concussion Aug. 26 when he was struck on the head by an errant throw, but he cleared up any concerns about his health by making rehab starts with Triple-A Salt Lake on Sept. 17 and 22. In his most recent outing with Salt Lake this past weekend, Silseth tossed 60 pitches and 3.1 scoreless innings, so he should be capable of giving the Angels something close to a traditional start as he steps back into the rotation for the final series of the season.