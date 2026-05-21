Silseth allowed the game-winning run while striking out two batters in a 6-5 loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.

Silseth entered in the 10th inning with the game tied at 5-5 with the Athletics. The 26 year-old inherited the ghost runner Nick Kurtz at second base and let up the game-winning RBI single to Tyler Soderstrom to put the A's ahead for good. Despite picking up his first loss, Silseth has yet to allow an earned run since April 25. The right-hander could prove as a valuable trade deadline asset if the Angels continue to plummet in the American League standings.