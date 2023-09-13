Angels manager Phil Nevin said Monday that Silseth (concussion) won't be an option to start Wednesday's series finale in Seattle, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. "There's just little minor things that are still affecting him a little bit," Nevin said of Silseth. "He's building up his workouts. He's building up his bullpens...got to get through everything without any sort of discomfort and any uneasiness."

Silseth has seemingly made progress in his recovery from the concussion since landing on the 7-day injured list Aug. 29, but the young right-hander looks like he won't be an option to pitch this week while he continues to build his arm back up following the recent shutdown. The Angels will thus need to break in a new starter into their six-man rotation Wednesday, though a replacement has yet to be named.