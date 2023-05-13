Silseth is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Silseth pitched exclusively as a starter last season but struggled to a 6.59 ERA in seven starts. He's pitched out of the bullpen since his late-April call-up this season and owns a 3.24 ERA in 8.1 frames despite a 5:5 K:BB. With Jose Suarez shut down for a month due to left shoulder inflammation, Silseth seemingly has a chance to stake a long-term claim for a rotation spot.
