The Angels optioned Silseth to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Silseth entered camp with a chance to win the fifth spot in the rotation, but he didn't pitch well, allowing 16 runs (15 earned) while walking 10 over 13 innings. The competition for the final spot in the Angels' rotation is now down to Reid Detmers and Jack Kochanowicz.
More News
-
Angels' Chase Silseth: Rusty in spring debut•
-
Angels' Chase Silseth: Role uncertain heading into 2025•
-
Angels' Chase Silseth: Coming to camp as starter•
-
Angels' Chase Silseth: Out for rest of season•
-
Angels' Chase Silseth: Goes on Triple-A IL•
-
Angels' Chase Silseth: Still dealing with elbow issue•