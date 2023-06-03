site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Chase Silseth: Sent out to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Silseth was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Jose Soriano will join the Angels' bullpen in a corresponding roster move. Silseth has posted a 5.30 ERA and 15:13 K:BB in 18.2 innings this season at the MLB level.
