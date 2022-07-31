The Angels optioned Silseth to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
He'll head back to the minors after he was lit up for five earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five over four innings Saturday in a no-decision versus the Rangers. Silseth has turned in a woeful 6.59 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over his first seven big-league starts, but he could find himself in consideration for another call-up nonetheless the next time the Angels require a sixth starter. That could happen as soon as the upcoming week, when the Angels will have six games in five days and may need another arm if Shohei Ohtani or Noah Syndergaard is dealt ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
