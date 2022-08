Silseth will be promoted to start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Silseth was sent to the minors over the weekend but will be able to quickly rejoin the big-league club due to the twin bill. The 22-year-old has started seven games for the Halos in his first taste of the majors this year and has a 6.59 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB across 28.2 innings.