Triple-A Salt Lake placed Silseth on its 7-day injured list May 20 due to an unspecified injury.

Silseth hadn't pitched since May 3 before Salt Lake placed him on the IL just over two weeks later. The 25-year-old righty maintains a spot on the Angels' 40-man roster but has spent all season in the minors after falling short in his bid for a spot in the big club's rotation during spring training. Prior to getting hurt, Silseth had logged a 4.45 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 29:22 K:BB in 28.1 innings over his seven starts at Triple-A.