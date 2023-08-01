Silseth (3-1) earned the win over Atlanta on Monday, pitching five innings and allowing one run on three hits while striking out four batters. He didn't issue any walks.

Silseth got a turn in the rotation due to Griffin Canning (general soreness) being a late scratch, and the former delivered a strong five frames during which he yielded just one run on a solo shot by Matt Olson. Prior to Monday, Silseth hadn't seen any game action since he held the Yankees to one run and notched a career-high 10 strikeouts over 5.2 innings in a start July 19. Despite the consecutive excellent outings, Silseth will likely return to the bullpen moving forward, as Canning expects to take his next turn in the rotation and the Angels recently added another starter in Lucas Giolito.