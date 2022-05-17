Silseth is scheduled to start Friday's game against the A's, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Joe Maddon previously said he was unsure if the the right-hander would receive another turn through the rotation after debuting over the weekend, but it's now been decided the rookie will make at least one more start for the Halos. Silseth allowed only one hit over six scoreless innings during his first big-league appearance, and another strong performance Friday could go a long way toward maintaining his spot as Los Angeles' No. 6 starter.