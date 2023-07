Silseth will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday to start against the Yankees, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Silseth was optioned to Triple-A on June 3 and has since put up a 4.50 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 22 innings across five starts. Despite his unimpressive performance, he'll be called upon to start Wednesday. Silseth has only two major-league appearances this year that lasted at least three innings.