Silseth is scheduled to start Sunday versus the Mariners at Angel Stadium.

Silseth was expected to lose his spot in the rotation after the Angels acquired Lucas Giolito from the White Sox last week, but the right-hander will end up making two starts this week after Griffin Canning (calf) was unexpectedly scratched Monday before moving to the 15-day injured list a day later. The Angels are hopeful that Canning will be able to return from the IL when first eligible July 13, so Silseth's upcoming start could be his last before he heads back to the bullpen or Triple-A Salt Lake. Silseth has held his own against the Yankees and Atlanta his last two times out, picking up wins on both occasions while striking out 14 and issuing only two walks over 10.2 innings.