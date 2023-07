Silseth will start Thursday's game against the Tigers at Comerica Park, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Silseth will unsurprisingly draw a second straight turn through the rotation after he struck out a career-high 10 while allowing one run in 5.2 innings in a win over the Yankees on July 19 following his promotion from Triple-A Salt Lake. He ended up taking over the rotation spot of Jaime Barria, who was moved to the bullpen coming out of the All-Star break.