Silseth (4-1) tossed five scoreless innings to earn the win over the Astros on Sunday. He allowed just four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Silseth continued his run of dominance since being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake July 19. He's made four starts all against teams currently over .500 and holds a 1.59 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB in 22.2 innings. The one negative is that manager Phil Nevin has allowed Silseth to throw more then 85 pitches just once over that span and therefore he's only reached six innings once. The Angels just returned Griffin Canning from the injured list Sunday, which congests the rotation; however, it seems safe to say Silseth's starting spot is secure for now given the season-long struggles for Tyler Anderson and the recent struggles for Reid Detmers.