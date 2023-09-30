Silseth allowed one run on two hits and three walks over four innings in Friday's win over Oakland. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Silseth returned from the injured list Friday to make his first appearance since Aug. 26. The lone damage against him was Brent Rooker's RBI double in the third inning. Silseth posted a 3.96 ERA with a 56:26 K:BB through 52.1 MLB innings this season. In seven MLB appearances since the All-Star break, he registered a 3.21 ERA.