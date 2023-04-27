Silseth walked two batters but did not allow any hits or runs over two innings against Oakland on Wednesday. He struck out two batters.

Silseth was called up to the big club Wednesday and made his first MLB appearance of the campaign. The right-hander walked a pair in his first frame but settled down with a 1-2-3 ninth to finish off an Angels rout. Silseth struggled in his first taste of the big leagues last season, posting a 6.59 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 28.2 frames. However, he dominated with Triple-A Salt Lake to begin 2023, allowing just two earned runs and notching a 20:8 K:BB over 20 innings. Silseth is up with the big club in a relief role but would be a top candidate to move into the rotation should a need arise.