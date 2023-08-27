Silseth is undergoing tests at the hospital after being struck in the back of the head by a throw in Saturday's game versus the Mets, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

First baseman Trey Cabbage was trying to throw a runner out at third base in the fourth inning but hit Silseth before the ball could reach its intended destination. Weston notes that Silseth was alert and speaking before leaving for the hospital and even joked whether he was covering the right base, which seems like a good sign. The Angels will update the pitcher's status once the results of the tests are in.