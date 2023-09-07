Manager Phil Nevin said Wednesday that Silseth (concussion) won't be activated from the 7-day injured list to pitch during the Angels' four-game series with the Guardians that begins Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels are still planning to maintain a six-man rotation even though Silseth won't be able to pitch this weekend. Anaheim is set to call up Davis Daniel from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill the sixth spot in the rotation Thursday, while Griffin Canning, Tyler Anderson and Kenny Rosenberg have been named as the Angels' starters from Friday through Sunday. According to MLB.com, Silseth is still dealing with some discomfort after he sustained a concussion when he was hit in the head by an errant throw in his Aug. 26 start versus the Mets.