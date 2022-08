Silseth won't start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Silseth was expected to be called up to start Saturday's matinee, but Touki Toussaint will ultimately draw the start. Silseth carries a 2.01 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 40.1 innings over eight minor-league starts this year and will be a strong candidate to be called up if the Angels need a spot starter down the stretch.