Silseth allowed five earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two across 4.2 innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

The surface stats aren't positive for Silseth, but he did build up to 92 total pitches. It was originally expected that he would be activated and slot back into the Angels' rotation Wednesday against the Athletics, though Sisleth has now allowed 14 earned runs across 12.1 frames with Salt Lake. Those results could cause Los Angeles to reassess his role in the short term, as he does have minor-league options remaining.