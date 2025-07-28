Silseth (undisclosed) struck out a batter and allowed two hits over a scoreless inning of relief for Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday in his first appearance since being activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Silseth has served largely in a starting role at his various stops in the minors and majors since entering the professional ranks in 2021. However, after struggling to a 4.45 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 29:22 K:BB in 28.1 innings over his first seven starts of the season with Salt Lake prior to landing on IL on May 20, the right-hander looks set to work out of the bullpen at the Triple-A level. If he can string together a few quality relief appearances for Salt Lake, he could get a look in the Angels bullpen before the end of the season.