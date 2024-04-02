Silseth allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over three innings Monday. He struck out five and did not factor into the decision during the win over Miami.

Silseth was tagged for all four runs in the first inning and was able to settle in for a pair of scoreless frames. He needed 76 pitches in the short outing but managed to force 14 whiffs on 37 swings. However, his velocity was down a touch, with the fastball averaging 93.8 mph. Silseth is currently projected for a home matchup with the Red Sox this weekend.