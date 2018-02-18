Angels' Chris Carter: Inks minor-league deal with Angels

Carter agreed to a minor-league contract with the Angels on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Carter started the 2017 season with the Yankees, but a disappointing performance led to him being designated for assignment and joining the A's on a minor-league deal. With New York, Carter played in 62 games and slashed .201/.284/.370. Carter, who typically sacrifices batting average in exchange for power, hit just eight home runs over that time. Should he appear in the majors with the Angels, Carter will likely act as a reserve option at first base.