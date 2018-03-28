Angels' Chris Carter: Won't break camp with big club
The Angels informed Carter on Monday that he wouldn't be included on the club's Opening Day roster.
Carter was vying for role as a power bat behind Albert Pujols at first base in addition to jockeying for at-bats at designated hitter, but it appears the Angels are comfortable with Luis Valbuena and Jefry Marte serving in those capacities. Unless other teams reach out to him with interest in adding him to their 40-man roster, Carter will likely stick with the Angels and report to Triple-A Salt Lake to begin the season.
