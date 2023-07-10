The Angels have selected Clark with the 147th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

The right-hander from Harvard worked in relief during his first two years of college before moving to the rotation in 2023 with much promise. Though Clark turned in an unremarkable 4.93 ERA in 65.2 innings this spring, he recorded 93 strikeouts while primarily relying on four pitches (a low-to-mid-90s fastball, 78-to-82 mile-per-hour slider, upper-80s cutter, mid-80s changeup). Clark often struggled with command and lacked a true out pitch, so he could be a candidate to streamline his repertoire and make the move to the bullpen early on in his professional career.