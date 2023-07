Devenski will be placed on the injured list due to a hamstring injury Monday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Devenski hasn't performed particularly well in July, as he allowed nine runs in 4.2 innings over his last five appearances. It's possible his injury factored into some of his struggles, and he'll have some time to recover over the next few weeks. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the IL.