Devenski will be called up by the Angels from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Saturday's game against the Brewers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Devenski will take the place of Jose Quijada with Quijada heading to the injured list. In seven appearances in the Pacific Coast League, Devenski has registered a 4.00 ERA with Salt Lake with a 9:3 K:BB ratio. He'll likely operate in the middle innings while with the team.