Devenski (3-0) threw 1.2 shutout innings to get the win over the Astros on Sunday, allowing just one hit and striking out two in the process.

Devenski began by allowing a leadoff double to Yanier Diaz in the seventh, but went on to retire the next five batters he faced and ended his outing with a strikeout of Yordan Alvarez. The 32-year-old has six straight scoreless outings dating back to May 21. Over that span, Devenski has picked up two holds and two wins and has an 8:0 K:BB in seven innings over that span.