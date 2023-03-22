Devenski was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Angels on Tuesday.
Devenski was signed to a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training with the hope that he could make the Angels as a middle-innings option. He comes up short in that goal, and now is likely going to be a relief option for Triple-A Salt Lake to begin 2023. There's a chance he could join Los Angeles and their pitching staff in the early months if he pitches well, but the Angels will have to add Devenski to their 40-man roster in order for him to pitch in the majors.