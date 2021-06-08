Rodriguez covered 1.1 innings out of the bullpen Monday versus Kansas City, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one.

Rodriguez was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, but Monday was his first appearance since rejoining the team. He induced a grounder to get out of an inherited two-out, two-on situation in the top of the sixth inning but gave up a run on a double and two singles in the following frame. The right-hander is enjoying a strong rookie campaign, posting a 2.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB while collecting two holds across 17 innings.