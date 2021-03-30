Rodriguez has made the Angels' Opening Day roster, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rodriguez accrued a 5.14 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 10 punchouts over seven innings during spring training. "He's earned it," stated general manager Perry Minasian. "He's had an outstanding spring." Rodriguez looks set to slot in near the middle of Los Angeles' bullpen and will now await his big-league debut.
More News
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Seen as reliever long term?•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: In bullpen mix•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Impresses in spring debut•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Could get call-up in 2021•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Part of 60-man roster•