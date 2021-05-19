Rodriguez (shoulder) felt good after throwing a bullpen session Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 22-year-old had yet to resume throwing around this time last week, so the fact he's now throwing off a mound represents significant progress in his recovery. Rodriguez may require a couple more bullpen sessions or session of live batting practice before returning from the injured list.
More News
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Not yet throwing•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Minimum stay expected•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Placed on injured list•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Tending to shoulder injury•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Records win in long relief•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Nabs first big-league win•