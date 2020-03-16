Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Completes rehab after back surgery
Rodriguez (back) has recovered from back surgery and threw a bullpen session in early March, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez has pitched only 9.1 innings since 2017 due to back injuries that resulted in surgery in May of 2019. He looks to be healthy to begin the campaign, however, and will likely start the season with High-A Inland Empire, per Bollinger. The right-hander possesses one of the best arms in the Angels' organization and could be a future ace if he is able to maintain his health moving forward.
