Rodriguez hurled 1.2 scoreless frames in a relief appearance against Toronto on Friday. He allowed no hits and two walks while striking out a pair.

Rodriguez's control was shaky in the outing -- he threw a wild pitch and hit a batter, while only 21 of his 41 pitches went for strikes -- but he navigated his way through 1.2 frames to close out the Angels' victory. Aside from the control issues, the rookie has looked great out of the bullpen so far this season, yielding only one earned run over 6.1 innings while posting an 8:5 K:BB and consistently hitting the upper 90s with his fastball.