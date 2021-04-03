Rodriguez struck out three while allowing two hits and one walk in two innings Friday against the White Sox.

This was the big-league debut for one of the Angels' top pitching prospects. Rodriguez made Yoan Moncada and Adam Eaton look silly with a couple of his punchouts and got an assist from Max Stassi with a good frame job on his other strikeout. Rodriguez could turn into the team's top multi-inning reliever this season, as they look to extract value from him at the big-league level. Ideally he will return to being developed as a starting pitcher next year, but that aspect of his development is a little murky at the moment.