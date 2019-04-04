Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Headed to High-A
Rodriguez will open the year in the rotation with High-A Inland Empire, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
He missed all of 2018 with a stress reaction in his back, so it's encouraging that he is ready to go this year. Rodriguez only logged six starts at Low-A in 2017, but the work he did at the team's complex last year and this spring was apparently impressive enough for him to go to High-A this year. He has at least mid-rotation upside, but significant back injuries are always worth keeping in mind with young pitchers.
