Rodriguez (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Angels haven't revealed a target date for Rodriguez's return from the 10-day injured list, but he'll likely need to make at least two appearances at Triple-A before getting activated. The hard-throwing right-hander has been on the shelf for the past three weeks with a sore shoulder.
