Rodriguez struck out both batters he faced Tuesday versus Cincinnati.
According to Kyle Glaser of Baseball America, Rodriguez hit 98 mph on the radar gun and also used his breaking ball effectively. Not only did the Angels' top pitching prospect whiff both batters he faced, he did so on only six pitches -- five of which were swinging strikes. Perhaps most impressively, one of those batters was Joey Votto, who owns a career 17.8 strikeout rate. Rodriguez was recently named a candidate for a call-up in 2021, and it's easy to see why the Angels are so high on him given the results of his spring debut.
