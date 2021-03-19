Rodriguez is being considered for an Opening Day bullpen spot, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez is one of the Angels' best prospects but has made just three starts over the last three years (all at the High-A level) due to back issues and last year's canceled minor-league season. He evidently impressed enough at the alternate site and in camp this spring that the team thinks he may already be ready to debut. The 22-year-old righty has the stuff of a high-leverage reliever or even a frontline starater, though his injuries and lack of a track record make it hard to predict just how much he can offer the Angels this season.